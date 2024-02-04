Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares changing hands.
Purplebricks Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £951,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
