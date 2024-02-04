Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

