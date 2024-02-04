Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

QRVO opened at $103.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

