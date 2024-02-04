QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $11.50. QuickLogic shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 105,502 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QUIK

QuickLogic Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,536.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.