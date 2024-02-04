Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

RL stock opened at $147.77 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

