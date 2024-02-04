Rambus (RMBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus Trading Up 1.0 %

RMBS stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.