Raymond James Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $185.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

