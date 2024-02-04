Raymond James Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$167.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a 52-week low of C$117.98 and a 52-week high of C$156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$142.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.68.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

