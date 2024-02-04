ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $67.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00157952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002296 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

