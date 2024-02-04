Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

