Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.8 %

RGA opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

