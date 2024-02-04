Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Shares Up 2.4%

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Reko International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.25.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.70 million during the quarter.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

