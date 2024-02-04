Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $105.62. 1,366,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

