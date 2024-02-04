Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

