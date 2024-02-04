Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3742 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:RCI opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116,364 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.