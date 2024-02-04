Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3742 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE:RCI opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116,364 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

