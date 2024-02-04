Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.33 ($2.92).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 310.20 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.06.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,385.13). In related news, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 379 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £1,095.31 ($1,392.46). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,385.13). In the last three months, insiders acquired 119,575 shares of company stock valued at $32,675,493. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

