Roper Technologies’ (ROP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $580.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

