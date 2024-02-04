Rosenblatt Securities Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.39. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.