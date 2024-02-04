Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $202.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of PTC by 71.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

