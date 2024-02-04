Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-9.700 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.44. 5,004,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.