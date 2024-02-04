RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RTX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in RTX by 26.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,067,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

