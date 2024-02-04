Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Trading 20.9% Higher

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 131,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 47,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,248.68% and a negative return on equity of 9,387.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sacks Parente Golf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

