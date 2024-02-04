Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Trading 20.9% Higher

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 131,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 47,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67.
Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,248.68% and a negative return on equity of 9,387.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sacks Parente Golf
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sacks Parente Golf
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.