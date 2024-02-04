Safe (SAFE) Price Up 88.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $73.63 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00008228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00126558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53194739 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.