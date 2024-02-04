Safe Trading 92.6% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Safe has a total market cap of $73.60 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00008288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 92.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00125824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00038503 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021539 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 136.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53194739 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.