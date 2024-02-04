Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $534.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.61 and a 200 day moving average of $415.57. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $535.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $196,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

