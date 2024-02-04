Saitama (SAITAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48.89 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Saitama has a total market cap of $48.89 million and $274,618.65 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00107635 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $314,172.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

