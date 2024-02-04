Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.