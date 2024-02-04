SALT Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $25,209.33 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016454 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,637.27 or 1.00033572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011192 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00173529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02926636 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,627.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.