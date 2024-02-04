SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $24,338.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,971.45 or 1.00051015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011137 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00173571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02926636 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,627.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

