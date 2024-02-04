SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.
SanBio Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.09.
SanBio Company Profile
SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.
