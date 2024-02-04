Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

