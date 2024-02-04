Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $5.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
