Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 2,296,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

