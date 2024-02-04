Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

