Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,897,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394,708 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 4.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,568,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,020,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.