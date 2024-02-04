Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 4th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.