Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.300 EPS.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schneider National by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

