Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.300 EPS.
Shares of SNDR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.
