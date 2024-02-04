Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

SNDR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,134. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

