Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $232.75

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.75 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.13). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.11), with a volume of 51,207 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.66. The firm has a market cap of £292.11 million, a PE ratio of 942.31 and a beta of 0.52.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

