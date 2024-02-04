Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

