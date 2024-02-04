Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$165.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.68.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

