Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$165.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.
CGI Stock Performance
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.