Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$36.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.75.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$33.73 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$25.87 and a 12-month high of C$34.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

