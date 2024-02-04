Scotiabank Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.64.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

