Scotiabank Raises Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$14.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.22. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Further Reading

