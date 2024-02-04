Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $765.20

Shares of Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 765.20 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 779.38 ($9.91). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 764.40 ($9.72), with a volume of 3,198,638 shares trading hands.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 765.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 710.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Scottish Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.12%.

About Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

