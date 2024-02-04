Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

