Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $604,406.08

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $604,406.08 and $275.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002583 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $275.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

