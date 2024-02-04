Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.