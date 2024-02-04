Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.
Select Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67.
Select Water Solutions Company Profile
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
