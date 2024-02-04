Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.50

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.50 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($1.03). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,599,009 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

