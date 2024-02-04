Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Trading Up 8%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 295,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 262,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,534.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

