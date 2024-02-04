Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

